Amazon’s press-to-order Dash buttons will soon be no more. The buttons made it easy to remember to order certain items. They could be stuck on most surfaces. Amazon thinks the rise people ordering items from their Echo speakers and Alexa has canceled the need for the Dash buttons. If you have some, you’ll still be able to use them as long as you have them. Have you used a Dash button? What’s the most you’ve bought from Amazon in one day?