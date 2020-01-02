Amazon Driver Denies 92 Year Old Woman Of Her Booze! Find Out Why!

An Amazon delivery driver refused to give a customer a bottle of wine that was delivered to her because she did not have ID.

She is 92 years old.

A grandson bought his grandmother a bottle of Harvey’s Bristol Cream Sherry.

His 92 year old grandmother does not drive nor does she have a passport so she has no ID.

Amazon’s policy states that valid photo ID and a signature from the recipient are required upon the delivery.

The grandson is so frustrated with the situation that he has requested a refund and will deliver the bottle to his grandmother himself.

