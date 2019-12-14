Amazon Is Hiding A Secret ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Video

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker might not hit the big screen until next week, but fans can get a preview of the franchise’s final installment by hopping over to Amazon. There’s a two-minute teaser video featuring the cast and director J.J. Abrams discussing the film along with some behind-the-scenes footage hidden on the site. To find it, point your browser at Amazon.com and enter #TheRiseofSkyWalker in the search field. Got a FireTV stick? If paired with an Amazon Echo device, you can just say, “Alexa, the Force will be with you always.” Besides the clip, the page lets you purchase tickets for the flick and shop for all things Star Wars related. How do you feel about the Skywalker saga coming to a close?

Check it out: https://www.amazon.com/adlp/theriseofskywalker?_encoding=UTF8&ref=nb_sb_noss_2