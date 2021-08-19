Amazon Is Reportedly Planning To Open Department Stores

Amazon is ready to tackle its next retail adventure.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Amazon is planning to open department stores in the near future.

The company has already opened brick-and-mortar book stores, grocery stores, and cashier-less convenience stores in recent years.

Sources say some of the first Amazon department stores are expected to be in California and Ohio with locations about the size of a Kohl’s or T.J. Maxx.

The Wall Street Journal reports the stores will help Amazon sell more clothing and tech products.

How likely would you be to shop at an Amazon department store? How often do you actually go into stores to buy something compared to ordering online?