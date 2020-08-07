Amazon Making ‘League Of Their Own’ TV Series

Amazon has set out to prove once again that there’s no crying in baseball with a new series based on A League Of Their Own. The show, starring Broad City’s Abbi Jacobson, is being billed as a ‘reinterpretation’ of the 1992 movie about the first-ever women’s professional baseball league. Jacobson, who also serves as co-creator, says she grew up “obsessed with the film” and is “excited to get to bring these characters to life”. The series has been greenlit but no premiere date has been announced. What other classic sports movies could work as a TV series?