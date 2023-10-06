Amazon Offering $1M For Ring Doorbell Footage Of An Extraterrestrial

Amazon wants to make you $1 million richer – and all you have to do to get it is come up with Ring doorbell footage of an outer space alien.

To qualify, the extraterrestrial in the clip must exhibit “unusual, extraordinary or unexplainable behavior,” according to Amazon. The video also must include “unaltered proof” of an otherworldly visit, per the online retailer.

All submissions, which are due by November 3rd, will be reviewed by meteorologist and astrobiologist Jacob Haqq Misrad, Amazon reports. The winner will receive the $1 million in $50,000 annual installments, paid out over 20 years.

What’s the strangest thing your Ring doorbell has captured?