Amazon Pulls HQ2 Out of New York Following Backlash

Amazon says it will not build a second headquarters in New York following mounting opposition, the company said in a statement Thursday saying the company does not intend to reopen the HQ2 search at this time.

Amazon says it is pulling out of the $3-billion-dollar deal to bring HQ2 to Queens but will, however, move forward with plans for Virginia, Nashville and will hire at other tech hubs.

The tech-giant is scuttling their plans for Long Island City in Queens, after a negative response was mounted by some activists and elected officials.

One of the most outspoken critics was newly elected Democrat congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who said she was outraged over the tax breaks.

But Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio and Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo were both for the deal, saying the expansion would bring 25-thousand high-paying jobs.

Massive tax breaks had been offered to Amazon, in return for what Mayor Bill de Blasio and Governor Cuomo had called one of the state’s best job deals.

The mayor had said he expected Amazon to follow through on their promise.

“After much thought and deliberation, we’ve decided not to move forward with our plans to build a headquarters for Amazon in Long Island City, Queens. For Amazon, the commitment to build a new headquarters requires positive, collaborative relationships with state and local elected officials who will be supportive over the long-term. While polls show that 70% of New Yorkers support our plans and investment, a number of state and local politicians have made it clear that they oppose our presence and will not work with us to build the type of relationships that are required to go forward with the project we and many others envisioned in Long Island City.”

