Amazon Settles Ring Lawsuit For Almost $31 Million!

Amazon has agreed to pay more than $30 million to settle two federal lawsuits alleging it violated users’ privacy through its Alexa voice assistant and its Ring doorbell cameras.

The settlement with the Federal Trade Commission highlights claims that Amazon retained Ring videos and Alexa voice recordings for years despite requests by consumers for the data to be deleted.

The FTC also claimed that lax data policies at Amazon meant that the information could often be accessed by unauthorized parties.

Amazon released a statement yesterday saying, “While we disagree with the FTC’s claims regarding both Alexa and Ring, and deny violating the law, these settlements put these matters behind us.”

(TechCrunch)