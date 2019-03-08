Amazon to Close All U.S. Pop-up Shops

Amazon has announced that it will close all pop-up shops in the United States. The shops are primarily found in shopping malls and Whole Foods. The pop-ups allow consumers to test out the latest products from Amazon like the Kindle, Fire, Echo and more. All of Amazon’s pop-up shops will be closed by April.

The online retail giant will close the stores as it attempts to assess it’s place in the brick-and-mortar market. In spite of closing the pop-ups, sources told the Journal that Amazon plans to open its own grocery stores that will have a completely separate brand and feel from Whole Foods, which Amazon purchased in 2017. Amazon could also open thousands of “convenience stores called Amazon Go” by 2021. The retailer will also focus on expanding it’s brick and mortar book stores, as well.

Do you think that Amazon will ever be as dominant in brick-and-mortar as it is online? What are some items that you have to physically see before you purchase and could never buy online?