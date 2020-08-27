Amazon’s New Grocery Store Has Smart Carts

Amazon is opening a fully smart grocery store. COOOOOL!

The first Amazon Fresh location is scheduled to start service in Southern California on Thursday. These will be different than Amazon-owned Whole Foods.

Features inside the store include Amazon Echos throughout so you can ask Alexa where you can find items.

The smart shopping cart allows you to scan groceries as you pick them up, weigh fruits and vegetables for the right price and connect with your Amazon account so you can pay without waiting to be checked out.

Would you want your shopping experience to be this automated?