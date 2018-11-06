Amber Alert Issued for Two Missing Children

Authorities in Lakeland, Florida have issued an Amber Alert for two missing children.

The children identified as 1-year-old Khalid Preston and 4-week-old Tavion Calloway were last seen Monday in the area of 3400 Swindell Drive.

Preston was last seen wearing a blue shirt, dark blue jeans, and white shoes while Calloway, was wearing a gray onesie with sports gear on it.

According to police, the two are believed to be in the company of 21-year-old Shauncey Miller.

Miller is described as an African American male with black hair and brown eyes. He is said to have a tattoo on the front of his neck that reads “God’s son.”

They may be traveling in a green 2003 Nissan Altima with Florida tag 0950YJ. A wheel on the rear of the passenger side of vehicle has a black rim, while all other rims silver in color. The hood of the car also does not completely close.

If you believe you have seen this vehicle or have any information on the whereabouts of Miller or the two children, you are asked to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200 or dial 9-1-1.