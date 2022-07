She’s knocked down, but looking for ROUND 2!

Last Weekend, Amber Heard’s attorneys were trying to enforce appealing the infamous defamation case by arguing that one of the jurors shouldn’t have been authorized to serve on the panel.

Johnny Depp’s legal time fired back with an opposition to Heard’s allegations.

If they’re going down the ‘mistrial’ lane, they might as well make a reality-tv show out of this.

I’m betting that it’s gonna be called: “Depp v Heard: The Poop-in-the-bed Culprit.”