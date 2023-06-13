Amber Heard PAYS $1 Million Settlement To Ex Johnny Depp

Amber Heard has finally paid $1 million to Johnny Depp as a result of their bitter legal battle.

According to sources with firsthand information, JD is prepared to pay out the money right away.

The money will be distributed equally among five different organizations for five different causes that Johnny supports, amounting to $200k per organization. These initiatives range from housing historically oppressed people, to helping sick children with life-threatening illnesses, to safeguarding ecosystems/natural settings all across the world.

He will give specifically to the charities listed below… The Amazonia Fund Alliance, Tetiaroa Society, The Painted Turtle, Red Feather, and Make-A-Film Foundation.

(TMZ)