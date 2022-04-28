Amber Heard Petition for Aquaman 2 Removal Surpasses 2 Million Signatures!

There is a petition on Change.org to have Amber Heard removed from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

The petition is now at 2 million names.

The Change.org petition description recounts details that have come up in the court battle between Heard and Depp.

The goal of the petition is from Warner Bros and DC Entertainment to take notice of the petition and either recast or remove Mera from Aquaman 2

Legal stuff to the side, how do you feel about Amber Heard in the role of Mera? Do you think she is doing a good acting job?

