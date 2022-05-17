Amber Heard Stumbles On Witness Stand

The Johnny Depp–Amber Heard defamation lawsuit continues Monday morning after a one-week pause. Jurors were played a clip of Amber Heard telling a Dutch talk show host that she had donated the entirety of her $7 million divorce settlement to charity. “$7 million in total was donated,” she said on “RTL Late Night,” which aired in October 2018. “I split it between the ACLU and the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles. I wanted nothing.” After the split in 2016, Heard publicly promised to donate the settlement to her two favored charities. But there was one problem. “But you hadn’t donated your entire $7 million settlement to charity at this point?” asked Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez. “That’s incorrect,” Heard replied. “I pledged the entirety.” Vasquez pressed her again. “Try to answer my question, sitting here today, you have not donated the $7 million divorce settlement to charity?” the attorney asked. “I use pledge and donation synonymous with one another,” Heard shot back testily to which Vasquez replied, “I don’t.” Heard told the jury that she had not fulfilled the pledge yet because Depp sued her. But Vasquez pointed out that she had received all the money 14 months before her ex-husband filed the $50 million defamation lawsuit in Virginia.

Amber Heard, under intense cross-examination during her defamation trial against Johnny Depp, admitted that she never sought medical treatment for any injuries she suffered allegedly at the hands of Depp. The attorney also noted that Heard had her phone, took photos of Depp’s writing in the bathroom, but didn’t document any injuries she said she suffered.