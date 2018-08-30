Ambulance at White House after a reported ‘medical emergency’

According to multiple reports, a medical emergency occurred at the White House on Wednesday.

An ambulance is at the White House, pulled up to the west wing. No word yet on who it’s there for pic.twitter.com/bkxfLnho8J — Alexandra Limon (@AlexLimonNews) August 30, 2018

Sarah Sanders reportedly told a Washington correspondent that an employee suffered a seizure and was taken to the hospital for evaluation by ambulance from the West Wing doors.

No other information is available at this time.

