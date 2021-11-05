AMC Entering the Popcorn Business

AMC is broadening its portfolio beyond the movie theaters and getting into popcorn.

Starting next year, AMC Theatres Perfectly Popcorn will be sold at malls and kiosks across the country.

The company will also make it possible for movie popcorn lovers to have the snack delivered to their homes as well as having popcorn “To Go” packages that can be picked up or ordered as takeout.

Microwave-ready popcorn will be sold in grocery stores a little later next year too.

What’s your favorite type of popcorn? Do you use the butter machine at the theater?