AMC Theatres Delays Reopening… Again

AMC Theatres has pushed back reopening due to COVID-19 spikes across the country. On Thursday, the theater chain said it is looking at a mid to late August date to open up multiplexes. In a statement, AMC said, “This new timing reflects currently expected release dates for much-anticipated blockbusters like Warner Bros.’ ‘Tenet’ and Disney’s ‘Mulan,’ as well as release dates for several other new movies coming to AMC’s big screens.” In other parts of the world, about one-third of AMC’s locations have reopened and are “operating normally.” How safe would you feel going to the movies next month?