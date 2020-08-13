AMC Theatres Reopening Soon!!!

I was watching TV last night and saw this movie “Unhinged” coming to theaters August 21st, and I thought that was odd.

UNTIL I READ THIS! WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!

AMC Theatres will begin reopening multiplexes on August 20th. The theater chain has been shut down since the start of the pandemic.

AMC will start by opening 100 locations in areas of the country where coronavirus restrictions are more lenient for indoor gatherings. By September 3rd, two-thirds of AMC locations will re-open. Other AMC theatres will open when local and state mandates approve for them to do so.

AMC promises limited capacity in theaters, a mask-wearing policy, social distancing, and enhanced cleaning procedures.

To start, AMC will show classic titles as newer movies start to be released. Look for The New Mutants and Tenet to be the big films to finally come to the big screen first.

Are you willing to go and sit in a movie theater right now?