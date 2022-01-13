America and Paul Rodgers secure publishing rights deals with Primary Wave

Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images; Scott Legato/Getty Images

Add America and founding Free/Bad Company frontman Paul Rodgers to the list of artists who have recently sold off all or some of their song publishing rights to the Primary Wave Music company.

Primary Wave announced Wednesday that it had acquired the rights to the music catalogue of America co-founders Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell. The multi-million-dollar deal includes rights to such enduring hits as the chart-topping “A Horse with No Name” and “Sister Golden Hair,” and the top-10 singles “Ventura Highway” and “Tin Man.”

The agreement also includes some name and likeness rights.

“We are pleased that our catalogue is now in the able hands of the good folks at Primary Wave, where the music we have created over the last 50 years will be given new attention and exposure,” says Bunnell.

As for Rodgers, his deal includes Primary Wave acquiring a stake in the Free and Bad Company catalogues, as well as “master recording income streams from both bands.”

Free is best-known for the 1970 smash “All Right Now,” while Bad Company had a string of popular songs during the 1970s that Rodgers wrote or co-wrote, including “Feel Like Makin’ Love,” “Shooting Star” and “Wishing Well.”

Also as part of the deal, Rodgers will create an imprint that will be distributed by the Sun Records label, which Primary Wave acquired in late 2020. Via the imprint, the singer will sign new artists and also curate compilations.

“Given [Primary Wave’s] deep knowledge of my catalogue, joining forces with them seems a natural progression, to ensure that the messages and the music live on for the fans,” Rodgers says of the deal.

