America is "Remembering" the past with new song from box set 'Half Century'

America has released a lyric video for “Remembering,” a newly recorded song that will appear on the band’s 50th anniversary box set Half Century.

The song was written by the group’s Gerry Beckley, and he says in a statement, “After 50 years together, this song is about the time spent looking back rather than looking forward…so much to be grateful for.”

As previously reported, the box set features a whopping eight CDs of alternate mixes, demos, rehearsals, unreleased tracks, an in-studio performance and radio interviews. The in-studio performance, recorded in 1973, features renditions of hits including “Ventura Highway,” “I Need You,” “Tin Man,” “A Horse With No Name” and “Lonely People.”

A DVD of Super 8 home movies, shot from 1972-1975, rounds out the package.

Originally planned for release in early June, Half Century will now be released this Friday, August 28. “Remembering” will also appear on America’s next studio album, due out in 2021.

By Andrea Dresdale

