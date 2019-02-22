America Wants THESE Shows Cancelled! But Some Are My Favorite!

Alright Ranker.com….who the heck did you poll? A bunch of men? Because I think a lot of women – INCLUDING ME – love these shows! I only agree with #14 and how it’s waaaaay down there I don’t know. That is the WORST show in the world. While I was out on the mend from my surgery, I watched it twice. The reason – I couldn’t find the remote, it was somewhere under my covers and I couldn’t find it. My mouth was open for most of it. Just appalled at the way those women talk. Whoopie wasn’t on, so maybe that’s why it seemed a little more insane than usual. Joy Behar and Megan McCain HATE each other and it’s obvious. The way the rip on EVERYTHING except what they like is ridiculous. You could never have an opinion on that show of your own or you get PUMMELED.

Ok, on to the list! Which do you want to see off the TV?

1. “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”. It’s lasted 15 seasons

2. “The Real Housewives of Orange County”. It’s lasted 13 seasons

3. “The Real Housewives of New York City”. It’s lasted 10 seasons

4. “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”. It’s lasted 11 seasons

5. “The Real Housewives of New Jersey”. It’s lasted 9 seasons

6. “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”. It’s lasted 9 seasons

7. “The Bachelor”. It’s lasted 23 seasons

8. “Dance Moms”. It’s lasted 7 seasons

9. “Dr. Phil”. It’s lasted 17 seasons

10. “Big Brother”. It’s lasted 20 seasons

11. “America’s Next Top Model”. It’s lasted 24 seasons

12. “The Bachelorette”. It’s lasted 14 seasons

13. “Survivor”. It’s lasted 38 seasons

14. “The View”. It’s lasted 22 seasons – worst show ever. How is it not #1??

15. “Mud Men”. It’s lasted 3 seasons

16. “So You Think You Can Dance”. It’s lasted 15 seasons

17. MTV’s “The Challenge”. It’s lasted 33 seasons

18. “Dancing with the Stars”. It’s lasted 27 seasons

19. “The Voice”. It’s lasted 15 seasons

20. “Swamp People”. It’s lasted 10 seasons