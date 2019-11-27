American Authors, Phillip Phillips, Maddie Poppe make themselves at home in new "Bring It on Home" video

Island Records

Island RecordsAmerican Authors have teamed up with American Idol winners Phillip Phillips and Maddie Poppe for the music video to their collab, “Bring It on Home.”

In the clip for the rousing upbeat jam, the three each convey the joys of being at home. American Authors frontman Zac Barnett is seen going on a hike, strumming his guitar on the beach and playing with his pets at home. Maddie is seen writing by a sunlit window and sipping tea in the kitchen, while Phillip plays guitar by a fire pit in his backyard.

American Authors released the new version of the song back in September, with verses by season 16 American Idol winner Maddie and season 11 winner Phillip.

The band kicks off their headlining tour January 16 in Washington, D.C.

