The new season of ‘American Crime Story’ will feature the infamous Monica Lewinsky drama that circulated Bill Clinton’s presidency and that lead to his impeachment. Clive Owens will play ‘Bill Clinton’ and Edie Falco will play ‘Hillary Clinton’ in the series. The trailer for ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ has been released and has the internet going crazy. Do you think they picked the perfect actors to play Bill and Hillary?