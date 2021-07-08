‘American Horror Stories’ First trailer has been released

‘American Horror Stories’, which is a spin-off to the AHS series, is set to premiere on Hulu in a week.

The first trailer hit the internet and fans are going crazy over the new series.

According to Ryan Murphy, the spin-off will feature a new story every week.

Ryan tweeted, “We are doing 16 one-hour standalone episodes delving into horror myths, legends, and lore. Any of these episodes will feature AHS stars you know and love. More to follow.”

‘American Horror Stories’ premieres on Hulu on July 15.

Which season of ‘American Horror Story’ was your favorite? Which season was the worst?