American Horror Story co-creator Ryan Murphy has given us a cryptic preview of season 10. Murphy posted a picture on his Instagram page showing two dirty hands clinging onto the side of what looks like a seaside cliff. Murphy captioned the photo saying, “Things are beginning to wash up on shore.” AHS is scheduled to premiere on FX later this fall. What do you think will be the theme? Sea Zombies? Murder at sea? Something else?

