‘American Idol’ Enlists Alumni Favorites as Hollywood Week Mentors

Hollywood Week on ‘American Idol’ celebrated the 20th anniversary with past season alumni who returned as mentors.

Season 10 runner-up Lauren Alaina, and Haley Reinhart, Season 2 winner Ruben Studdard, Season 19 winner Chayce Beckham, and Season 7 winner, David Cook were among the familiar faces seen.

David said, “I always enjoy those opportunities, it’s such a unique experience to go through. And maybe I can help some of these kids navigate it a little easier.”

If you could choose one past contestant to be your mentor, who would you choose?