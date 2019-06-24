"American Idol" runner-up Alejandro Aranda announces new single, fall tour dates

Laine Hardy may have won American Idol, but runner-up Alejandro Aranda has already announced a new single and a fall headlining tour.
Performing under the name Scarypoolparty, Alejandro will be releasing his first single, “Tonight,” this Friday. He first performed the original tune on the American Idol finale back in May.
After immediately selling out his first run of solo acoustic summer tour dates shortly after Idol concluded, the singer-songwriter will now be embarking on a U.S. tour with a full band.
The trek kicks off October 10 in Berkeley, CA and includes shows at New York’s Playstation Theatre and Chicago’s Vic Theatre, before wrapping November 21 at L.A.’s Belasco Theatre.
Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, June 28 at 10 a.m. local time.
Alejandro’s solo acoustic dates begin July 8 in Washington, D.C. and will wrap July 17 in his hometown of Pomona, CA.
Here’s the list of new fall dates:
10/10 -- Berkeley, CA, The UC Theatre
10/11 -- Sacramento, CA, Ace of Spades
10/13 -- Portland, OR, Crystal Ballroom
10/14 -- Seattle, WA, Neptune Theatre
10/16 -- Salt Lake City, UT, The Depot
10/18 -- Aspen, CO, Belly Up
10/19 -- Boulder, CO, Fox Theatre
10/21 -- Kansas City, MO, The Truman
10/22 -- Minneapolis, MN, First Avenue
10/23 -- Chicago, IL, Vic Theatre
10/25 -- Detroit, MI, Majestic Theatre
10/26 -- Cleveland, OH, House of Blues
10/28 -- New York, NY, Playstation Theatre
10/29 -- Philadelphia, PA, Union Transfer
10/30 -- Boston, MA, Royale
11/1 -- Baltimore, MD, Baltimore Sound Stage
11/3 -- Charlottesville, VA, Jefferson Theatre
11/4 -- Raleigh, NC, Lincoln Theatre
11/5 -- Charlotte, NC, The Underground
11/7 -- Atlanta, GA, Buckhead Theatre
11/9 -- Orlando, FL, The Plaza Live
11/10 -- Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Revolution
11/12 -- New Orleans, LA, House of Blues
11/13 -- Houston, TX, White Oak Music Hall
11/15 -- Austin, TX, Emo's
11/16 -- Dallas, TX, House of Blues
11/19 -- San Diego, CA, House of Blues
11/21 -- Los Angeles, CA, Belasco Theatre
