"American Idol" runner-up Alejandro Aranda announces tour dates; Katy Perry wants to be a roadie

ABC/Eric McCandlessWell that was quick! Alejandro Aranda may have lost the American Idol title to Laine Hardy Sunday night, but the judges’ favorite "homie" has already announced tour dates.

The tour will kick off July 8 in Washington, D.C. and hit small venues in Brooklyn, Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, before wrapping July 17 in his hometown of Pomona, California.

It sounds like Katy Perry plans to come out and support him. "Let me be a roadie pls," she commented on his Instagram post.

Alejandro's fellow top 10 contestant, Walker Burroughs, also commented, "Gonna be so sick."

Alejandro will likely perform some of the original songs he debuted on Idol this season, including his audition song "Out Loud," "Millennial Love," "Tonight" and "10 Years." He performed a total of seven original songs throughout the competition, more than any other Idol contestant over the past 17 seasons.

