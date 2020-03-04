'American Idol' runner-up Justin Guarini to star in Britney Spears musical

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagicFormer American Idol runner-up Justin Guarini has been tapped to star in the new Broadway musical Once Upon a One More Time, based on the songs of Britney Spears.

Justin, who came in second to Kelly Clarkson on American Idol's first season, will be playing Prince Charming in the musical’s pre-Broadway run this spring at Chicago’s James M. Nederlander Theatre, alongside Briga Heelan as Cinderella.

The plot of Once Upon a One More Time concerns fairy tale princesses, including Cinderella and Snow White. When they gather for their book club, a fairy godmother gives them a copy of The Feminine Mystique, Betty Friedan's landmark 1963 book which is credited with sparking the feminist movement of the '60s and '70s in the U.S.

The exposure to these radical ideas shakes up the women, inspiring them to search for fulfillment in ways that don't involve marrying a prince.

The musical will feature hits like "Toxic," "Lucky," "Oops I Did It Again," "...Baby One More Time" and many more.

The rest of the cast will include Outlander actor Simon Callow as Narrator, Tony-nominee Emily Skinner as Stepmother and Aisha Jackson as Snow White.

The Chicago limited run will take place April 14 through May 17. Tickets are on sale now. Details for the Broadway run will be announced at a later date.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.