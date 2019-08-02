"American Idol" winner Kris Allen welcomes third child, son Marlo

ideabug

American Idol season eight winner Kris Allen has welcome his third child with wife Katy.

Kris confirmed the news on Instagram Thursday night, with a photo of his sleeping newborn son.

“Welcome to the world my new little man Marlo James Francis Allen!” he captioned it. “Yesterday really was such a great day. I could not be more proud of my wife. She is the definition of a superhero.”

He continued, “Marlo has only been in the world for a day but I couldn’t imagine loving him any more than I do right now. But I know that will only grow.”

Katy wrote in her own post that Marlo was born at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. He measured 21 inches in length and weighed 8 lbs., 3 oz.

She also revealed that their six-year-old son Oliver Neil chose the name Marlo.

As for the middle names, she explained, “James is after Kris’ great grandfather, and Francis is the middle name of my grandfather, father and brother.”

Kris and Katy are also parents to three-year-old daughter Rose Elizabeth.

