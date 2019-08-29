"American Idol" winner Maddie Poppe opening for Ingrid Michaelson on tour

Cabin 24 Records

An American Idol is joining her idol on tour this fall.

Maddie Poppe has been announced as the special guest on Ingrid Michaelson’s upcoming Dramatic tour, which kicks off October 3 in San Diego. For Maddie, a longtime Ingrid fan, it’s a dream come true.

“Ingrid Michaelson has had an extraordinary influence on me and my music career,” Maddie says in a statement, adding, “When my music managers called me with the idea that I might be able to join her as the opener for her upcoming tour, my fourteen-year-old self would never have believed that an opportunity like this was possible.”

She continues, “I couldn’t imagine a better, more desirable or more exciting tour to be a part of.”

Ingrid is equally as excited to bring Maddie on board, saying in a statement, “She’s so talented and kind and I can’t wait to hear her every night.”

The "Boys Chase Girls" singer also tweeted, "There is going to be a lot of harmonizing and fan girling all October long. Bring cookies and scented candles thanks."

Ingrid is touring in support of her Stranger Things-inspired album, Stranger Songs – featuring her new single, “Young and in Love.” Maddie will be supporting her debut album Whirlwind. The tour wraps with two dates at New York City’s Webster Hall on October 28 and 29.

