'American Idol' winners and American Authors team up on new track, “Bring It On Home”

Island RecordsAmerican Idol winners, meet American Authors.

Former Idol champs Maddie Poppe and Phillip Phillips have teamed up with American Authors on a new version of their track, “Bring It On Home.”

The rousing upbeat jam, complete with claps and banjo strumming, blends all of their styles seamlessly.

“So here’s the surprise I’ve been keeping!!” Maddie, season 16's winner, tweeted Friday. “I feel so honored to have been asked to be a part of this!! Thank you, American Authors!”

Season 11 winner Phillip echoed her sentiment, writing on Instagram, “I was honored that @americanauthors would ask me to sing on one of their tunes! It’s a great song to wind down the summer! @MaddiePoppe sounding great on it as well! Hope y’all enjoy it!”

Maddie is currently getting ready to open for Ingrid Michaelson on tour, starting October 3. Phillip just completed a summer tour and he’s expecting his first child this fall.

