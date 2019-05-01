"American Idol’s" top six to perform “showstopper” songs Sunday

ABC/Eric McCandless

ABC/Eric McCandlessFollowing last week’s Queen Night on American Idol, this Sunday’s episode will feature the contestants singing inspirational “showstopper” songs.

Each of the top six finalists will also sing a song performed at the 1969 Woodstock music festival, in the hopes of winning over voters and judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. It'll be the last chance for the judges to use their one "save" to rescue a contestant from elimination.

Lauren Daigle, a former Idol contestant herself, will serve as mentor this week and last season’s second runner-up Gabby Barrett will perform her new song, “I Hope.”

American Idol airs live Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.

