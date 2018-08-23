American Media CEO Granted Immunity in Trump/Cohen “Hush Money” Issue

David Pecker, CEO of National Enquirer parent company American Media Inc., was granted immunity on Thursday in the ongoing investigation into former President Trump’s former attorney, Michael Cohen. According to the Wall Street Journal, Cohen received that privilege by agreeing to provide information about hush money deals involving Cohen.

Pecker admitted to federal prosecutors that President Trump knew that Cohen had paid off women who allegedly had sex with Trump before his 2016 election victory.

As he was pleading guilty on Tuesday to eight felony counts of tax fraud, campaign finance violations, and giving false statements to a bank, Cohen told the court, “I and the CEO of a media company, at the request of the candidate, worked together” in order to prevent the stories from becoming public. The court filing says that Cohen and Pecker used a tabloid strategy known as “catch and kill.”

President Trump has denied having affairs with the women, who include porn star Stephanie Clifford, better known as Stormy Daniels, and Karen McDougal, a former Playboy model.

Cohen paid Clifford $130,000, resulting in him being charged with making an excessive campaign contribution, since the payment was made through Trump’s campaign and exceeded federal limits for such contributions.

The court filing also infers that Cohen and Pecker tried to silence McDougal by having AMI pay her $150,000 in August 2016.

The White House and President Trump have denied any wrongdoing on their part in terms of the hush money issue.

AMI, based in New York City, previously had its headquarters in Boca Raton.

