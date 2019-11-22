American Music Awards air Sunday night…but what will Taylor Swift sing? "Just watch," say producers

ABC/Image Group LASunday night, the American Music Awards air on ABC at 8 p.m. ET, and all eyes are on Taylor Swift, who'll perform and receive the Artist of the Decade award. Her performance has been mired in controversy since she accused her former record label of forbidding her from singing her old hits on the show. What'll happen on Sunday? The show's producers will only say that you need to see it go down live.

"If we're going to honor the decade in any way, it's by awarding Taylor Swift as our Artist of the Decade," executive producer Mark Bracco tells ABC News. "She won more AMAs this decade than anyone else, which made it seem logical that we give her that award."

"She's going to be here Sunday...and it's going to be a spectacular performance," he adds. "And I highly suggest everyone watch it live."

O.K....but why?

"You gotta watch," producer Larry Klein says. "I'm not trying to get away from [the question]...Just watch. And watch it live."

But even if you're not a Swiftie, Klein and Bracco say you shouldn't miss the show, which also features performances by Toni Braxton, Christina Aguilera with A Great Big World, Camila Cabello, Selena Gomez, The Jonas Brothers, Kesha, Shania Twain, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Green Day and leading nominee Post Malone, who'll be performing with Ozzy Osbourne and rapper Travis Scott.

"It's the biggest music party of the year," Klein tells ABC News. "The best performances you could possibly see, with productions you will never see on...tour, in a video...everything here is absolutely done for the AMAs and nothing else. It's a one-off."

Bracco adds, "We have got more moments this year on the show that -- if you don't watch them live -- you're going to regret it."

