American woe: The Guess Who’s Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings cancel 2021 US reunion tour

Credit: Mike Hough

Co-founding Guess Who members Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings were preparing to finally launch the often-postponed U.S. leg of their reunion tour in September, but unfortunately the Canadian duo has canceled the trek because of travel issues.

A message on the official Bachman Cummings Facebook page reads, “While Randy and Burton have been looking forward to reuniting for their fans throughout the United States, they extend their love and appreciation to all of the fans that were planning to come to these shows, and they cannot wait to see you all again when things are more predictable in terms of travel in and out of Canada.”

The stateside leg of the “Bachman Cummings: Together Again, Live in Concert” tour was to have featured 12 shows in the Midwest that spanned from a September 1 date in Fort Wayne, Indiana, through a September 18 performance at the Deadwood Jam 2021 in Deadwood, South Dakota.

As previously reported, the concerts would have featured Bachman and Cummings performing Guess Who songs, as well as material from Randy’s other famous band, Bachman-Turner Overdrive, and from Burton’s solo career.

Here’s the full list of Bachman Cummings’ canceled U.S. shows:

9/1 — Fort Wayne, IN, Foellinger Theatre

9/2 — Akron, OH, The Goodyear Theater

9/4 — Prior Lake, MN, Mystic Lake Casino Hotel

9/5 — Milwaukee, WI, The Riverside Theater

9/7 — Cincinnati, OH, PNC Pavilion

9/8 — Huber Heights, OH, The Rose Music Center at The Heights

9/10 — Rosemont, IL, Rosemont Theatre

9/11 — Green Bay, WI, Resch Center

9/13 — Kansas City, MO, Muriel Kauffman Theatre

9/15 — Omaha, NE, Orpheum Theater

9/16 — St. Charles, MO, The Family Arena

9/18 — Deadwood, SD, Deadwood Jam 2021

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.