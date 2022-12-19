America’s Gerry Beckely joins The Killers in Sydney for ‘Sister Golden Hair’

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

The Killers fans were transported to the ’70s for a bit during the band’s concert at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on Monday.

The band is known for throwing in covers during their sets. According to the Sydney Morning Herald, this show was no exception, although this time The Killers brought out America’s Gerry Beckley for a performance of his band’s classic track “Sister Golden Hair.”

“Sister Golden Hair,” written by Beckley, was featured on America’s 1975 album, Hearts, and went to number one on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. It was their second single to reach number one, following “A Horse with No Name.”

