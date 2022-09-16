‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 17 Winner Is Crowned

The all-female Lebanese alternative dance group, Mayyas, took home the $1 million prize and the opportunity to headline a residency at the Luxor Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

The group beat out young Polish singer Sara James, saxophonist Avery Dixon, country trio Chapel Hart, AI act Metaphysic, and Australian pole dancer Kristy Sellars.

“There are no words to explain to you what we were feeling over here,” Vergara said during the golden buzzer performance, “the most beautiful, creative dancing I’ve ever seen.”

Who do you think should have won AGT?