America’s Most Haunted Hotel Is In Arkansas

If you really want to test your limits of fear, book your next vacation at The Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs, AK.

The Crescent Hotel was built in 1886 and since its creation, it has long been known for its supernatural occurrences.

Visitors have consistently reported hearing strange noises, seeing spirits and even feeling ghosts around them during their stay at the hotel.

Ghost hunters have also found this hotel to test positive for paranormal occurrences.

The hotel offers a nightly ghost tour and a Halloween seance every year.

Have you had any ghostly encounters? Do you believe in psychics and mediums?