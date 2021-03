A new survey says that Americans’ favorite cheese is…CHEDDAR!

The survey conducted by YouGov asked voters to choose their favorite cheeses from a list of 16.

Cheddar took 19% of the vote, followed by American with 13%, mozzarella, Swiss, and Pepper Jack.

Most surprising result for this data? 4% of Americans voting didn’t even LIKE cheese.

What is your favorite cheese? What type of cheese do you not like? How do you eat cheese?

(Eat This)