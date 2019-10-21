America's Sweetheart? Lewis Capaldi tops 'Billboard''s Pop Songs chart

Alexandra GavilletLewis Capaldi has been asking fans via Twitter -- perhaps only half-jokingly -- "pls help me get to number 1 in America so I can move out of my mother's house." Well, it may be time for the Scottish singer to call the moving van.

Lewis' breakthrough hit "Someone You Loved" has just reached number one on Billboard's Pop Songs chart, which measures radio airplay on pop stations.

While the song hasn't hit the top of the Billboard Hot 100 -- it's sitting at number three there -- having the number-one single on the Pop Songs chart is still pretty impressive. In fact, Lewis recently changed his Twitter handle to "America's Sweetheart."

What's more, this marks the third Billboard chart "Someone You Loved" has topped, following Adult Pop Songs and Pop Digital Song Sales.

In the U.K., "Someone You Loved" was number one for seven weeks. Lewis' current British single "Bruises" just went top 10.

Last week, "Someone You Loved" was named Best Track at the Q Awards, given out by the British music magazine Q.

