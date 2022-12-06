A new holiday horror film is now available for your viewing pleasure.

The low-budget indie movie is called, “Amityville Christmas Vacation” and is said to be a “wacky parody of Amityville and romantic Christmas films.”

A trailer is available on YouTube and the movie is on VOD outlets.

Amityville Christmas Vacation runs just 47 minutes long so you can fit it in to your busy holiday schedule.

What two movies would you like to see combined?