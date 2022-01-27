News | Tracy St. George

By Tracy St. George |

Amy Schneider’s 40 Game Winning Streak Has Come To An End

It all came down to one word.

After 40 consecutive wins on Jeopardy!, Amy Schneider’s streak was broken on Wednesday.

The answer that stumped Schneider was about countries of the world:

“The only nation whose name in English ends in an ‘h’ and which is also one of the 10 most populous.”

The correct response: “What is Bangladesh?”

Not to worry, Schneider still walked away with nearly $1.4 million in prize money and a No. 2 spot in Jeopardy! history for consecutive games won behind all-time great Ken Jennings, who won 74 games in a row.

What’s a trivia question you missed – maybe that could have won you big money at a trivia night contest – that you will now never forget?