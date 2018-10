Fans of Amy Winehouse will get a chance to see the singer again as a hologram. Amy’s father, Mitch Winehouse, teamed up with Base Hologram to create Amy’s hologram. The will tour along with a band, backup singers, and plenty of theatrics, “Our daughter’s music touched the lives of millions of people and it means everything that her legacy will continue in this innovative and groundbreaking way,” said Winehouse. Would you pay to see Amy Winehouse’s hologram tour?