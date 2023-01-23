Amy Winehouse Pics from Film Set Not Sitting Well

A new Amy Winehouse film is upsetting fans.

The movie is currently filming, and newly released pictures of actress Marisa Abela as Winehouse are not sitting well.

Some fans think the portrayal doesn’t work.

The Internet blew up with one person writing, “This is a crime. Absolutely won’t be watching.”

Another said, “Hollywood tormented Amy in life and in death. So gross!”

The movie will be called ‘Back To Black’ and will focus on Amy’s early years in London and her dramatic rise to fame.

What do you think about Abela playing Winehouse?