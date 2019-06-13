An Alligator For A Gender Reveal

This is CRAZY! A Tampa family used a rather unusual method to reveal the gender of their unborn baby. Stacie Childs-Wright and her husband Chad enlisted the help of their pet gator Amos to make the big gender reveal. According to Fox 13, this will be the 10th child in their blended family. Video shows the couple holding a balloon in front of Amos, who, after a few chomps, pops the balloon to reveal pink powder. Chad works with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission as a nuisance wildlife trapper. Amos has been a part of the family since 2000.