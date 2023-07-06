An Amazing Trick Shot

Rose Zhang is an incredible golfer! The rising star on the LPGA Tour was at Pebble Beach Golf Links preparing for the upcoming U.S. Women’s Open – the first time the major will be at the historic course. Zhang was hitting balls on the par-3 seventh hole when she inadvertently made an incredible trick shot. Zhang hit a tee shot downhill toward the green in what appeared to just be a simple stroke. However, the camera captured Zhang’s tee flying up and landing in her right back pocket as she turned her hips. WOW