Cooper’s Hill Cheese-Rolling and Wake was held in Gloucester, England over the weekend and for the first time ever an American woman won the race. The objective of the “fun” race is to chase a big wheel of cheese down a steep hill and catch it . . . hopefully without getting injured. Here’s video of her big win (warning, lots of people get hurt!) The winner is Abby Lampe a recent North Carolina State University grad. Would you participate in this?