An Apple That Lasts A Year!? Get Ready For The “Cosmic Crisp”!

We’re used to seeing products like cars or smartphones roll out a new model every year. Now farmers are doing the same thing with apples.

So what’s new for 2020? The ‘Cosmic Crisp’ apple, a new variety that’s designed to last for more than a year before going bad.

The apple is a product of the ‘fruit tree breeding program’ at Washington State University, where scientists crossed Honeycrisp and Enterprise apples to make a new fruit with a sweet taste and an extra-long shelf life.

The Cosmic Crisp will begin appearing in grocery stores this week.

How do you feel about genetically-modified food? Are you curious to try a Cosmic Crisp?